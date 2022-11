Here's Why Agree Realty Can Keep Raising Its Dividend

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Real estate investment trust (REIT) Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) has a generous track record of dividend increases. Over the past 10 years, the retail-focused REIT has bumped its dividend 18 times and now pays its dividends monthly.But with the retail landscape quickly changing, some investors are growing concerned the stock won't be able to maintain its juicy 4.1% yield. After all, the last time the stock cut its dividend was in 2010 after buckling from the weight of the Great Recession.While there are signs of distress in the market today, here are three reasons Agree Realty should be able to keep raising its dividend.Continue reading