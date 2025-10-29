Teradyne Aktie
WKN: 859892 / ISIN: US8807701029
|
29.10.2025 20:08:48
Here's Why AI Demand Sent Teradyne Stock Up 20% Today
Another day, another big move in an artificial intelligence (AI)-related stock. Today it was the turn of the automated test systems company Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER), whose stock was up by almost 20% as of 2 p.m. ET today.The move comes after a stellar set of third-quarter earnings (revenue up 18% year over year) and management's guidance for the fourth quarter, which calls for a revenue increase of 25% and a whopping 56% increase (at the midpoint of guidance) in earnings per share (EPS) compared to the third quarter.The reason for the string performance comes down to its Semiconductor Test Group, with CEO Greg Smith noting during the earnings presentation: "Growth was driven primarily by System-on-a-Chip (SOC) solutions for artificial intelligence applications and strong performance in memory. As we look ahead to Q4, AI-related test demand remains robust." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teradyne Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
29.10.25
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 pendelt zum Handelsende um seinen Schlusskurs vom Montag (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 verbucht Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 am Mittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 zum Start mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.25
|S&P 500-Wert Teradyne-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Teradyne-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
27.10.25
|Ausblick: Teradyne gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
21.10.25
|S&P 500-Papier Teradyne-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Teradyne-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
14.10.25
|S&P 500-Papier Teradyne-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Teradyne von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)