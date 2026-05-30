Air Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A42CTT / ISIN: JE00BT8Q3M55
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30.05.2026 12:07:00
Here's Why Alaska Air Shares Popped Higher This Week
Shares in Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) rose by 12.7% in an excellent week for airline stocks. The move comes as the sector climbs a wall of worry driven by soaring jet fuel prices stemming from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. While the market's prior concerns are understandable, there's growing anecdotal evidence suggesting that airlines, including Alaska Air, might emerge from the period in better shape than many expect. Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) CEO Robert Jordan gave a presentation at the Bernstein 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, and his remarks surprised the market. It's no secret that jet fuel prices have soared, and that's challenging airlines' profitability. Still, it doesn't appear to have affected end demand, with Delta Air Lines previously telling investors that strong demand in the first quarter was continuing into the second quarter, even as it raised prices.That positive trend, with Southwest's Jordan telling investors that Southwest had participated in seven consecutive fare increases with "no drop off in demand at all." Jordan went on to note that "I'm becoming increasingly bullish that we will be able to cover these fuel increases with revenue increases," and also believes that "the industry will retain a much higher percent of the fare increases that would be typical historically."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Air Holdings Limited Registered Shs
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