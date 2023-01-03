|
03.01.2023 14:30:00
Here's Why Alphabet Investors Need to Watch YouTube in 2023
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) investors should keep a closer eye on YouTube's financial performance in 2023 because there's a key seismic shift on the horizon.Thanks to ByteDance's TikTok, short-form video has rapidly become one of the most dominant content formats in history. That's a growing challenge for social media companies and traditional video platforms like YouTube, as TikTok continues to attract more users and more advertising dollars. But YouTube is rising to the challenge and finding great success in the process. Here's why it could be one of the most important parts of Alphabet's business. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!