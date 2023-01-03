Here's Why Alphabet Investors Need to Watch YouTube in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) investors should keep a closer eye on YouTube's financial performance in 2023 because there's a key seismic shift on the horizon.Thanks to ByteDance's TikTok, short-form video has rapidly become one of the most dominant content formats in history. That's a growing challenge for social media companies and traditional video platforms like YouTube, as TikTok continues to attract more users and more advertising dollars. But YouTube is rising to the challenge and finding great success in the process. Here's why it could be one of the most important parts of Alphabet's business. Continue reading