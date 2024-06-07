07.06.2024 14:30:00

Here's Why Alphabet Is a Much Better Buy Than Microsoft Right Now

Although Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is the largest company in the world, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) looks like a much more attractive buy right now. This may seem counterintuitive, as Microsoft has executed at a high level for some time while Alphabet struggled throughout 2023.However, Alphabet looks to be turning itself around. And with its shares trading at a far lower premium than Microsoft's, it appears to be a much stronger buy. Let's find out why.Due to their sheer size, both companies have many irons in the fire. Microsoft Office and the various programs that add on to the platform are critical business tools used by a large chunk of the corporate workforce daily. Similarly, Alphabet's Google search engine is the go-to spot for finding information and generates revenue from advertisements on that platform.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

