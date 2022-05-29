|
29.05.2022 13:00:00
Here's Why Alphabet Is Even Cheaper Than It Looks
In the wake of rival Snap's (NYSE: SNAP) preannouncing a deterioration in its results on Monday night, Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) sold off hard in sympathy, down more than 5% the next day. And remember, this is on top of an already-bad year for tech stocks. Year to date, Alphabet is down nearly 27%, based on fears of a cyclical slowdown in advertising dollars.But as Warren Buffett once said, "you pay a high price for a cheery consensus." With pessimism now being extrapolated across the digital advertising space, Alphabet looks quite cheap indeed -- even cheaper than its headline earnings would suggest.Of note, Alphabet's price-to-earnings ratio, based on trailing-12-month earnings, has fallen all the way to 19.4. That's a level not seen since the financial crisis of 2008-2009 and its subsequent European aftershocks in 2011-2012:Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!