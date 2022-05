Here's Why Alphabet Is Even Cheaper Than It Looks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the wake of rival Snap's (NYSE: SNAP) preannouncing a deterioration in its results on Monday night, Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) sold off hard in sympathy, down more than 5% the next day. And remember, this is on top of an already-bad year for tech stocks. Year to date, Alphabet is down nearly 27%, based on fears of a cyclical slowdown in advertising dollars.But as Warren Buffett once said, "you pay a high price for a cheery consensus." With pessimism now being extrapolated across the digital advertising space, Alphabet looks quite cheap indeed -- even cheaper than its headline earnings would suggest.Of note, Alphabet's price-to-earnings ratio, based on trailing-12-month earnings, has fallen all the way to 19.4. That's a level not seen since the financial crisis of 2008-2009 and its subsequent European aftershocks in 2011-2012: