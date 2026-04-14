Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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14.04.2026 19:41:41
Here's Why Alphabet Shares Popped Today (And Why Investors Have High Hopes for the Upcoming Results)
Shares in Google-owner Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) rose by 3.3% by 12:30 pm today. The move comes after an analyst at a heavyweight company, Citi, placed the company on a "90-day catalyst watch" and raised the price target to $405 from a previous target of $390. The analyst is clearly expecting good news from Alphabet's forthcoming earnings report on April 29 , not least because current trading appears strong and the company may report product upgrades as well. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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