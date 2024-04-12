|
12.04.2024 11:30:00
Here's Why Amazon Is a Wonderful Artificial Intelligence (AI) Investment
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) may not always be at the top of the artificial intelligence (AI) investments list, but it certainly deserves its place there. Amazon may have a bit of a branding problem here, as once people see Amazon, they automatically think of commerce. But the company is a lot more than that.Despite that association, Amazon is a great AI investment, and anyone looking to devote a portion of their portfolio to AI should highly consider Amazon. Plus, its diversification into other industries makes for a strong pick in general.The term "AI" is very broad, but it has exploded in use in recent years. That's because AI has shifted from trend-predicting usage to digital assistant thanks to the rollout of large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT. These generative AI models set the stage for digital assistants that can improve the speed of accomplishing various tasks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
