|
24.05.2022 21:29:00
Here's Why Amazon Stock Retreated Today
Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were falling today as investors responded to the disappointing financial results from Abercrombie & Fitch. Investors were concerned that some of the problems Abercrombie faced in its first quarter could be widespread across the entire retail sector. Amazon's stock was down 3.6% as of 3:01 p.m. ET. Abercrombie reported an unexpected loss in its first quarter and cut its sales outlook for the full year. Management placed the blame on rising costs for products and freight shipping. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!