Here's Why Amazon's Green Hydrogen Partnership with Plug Power Is a Big Deal

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) wants to build a greener future. The e-commerce colossus is turning to Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) to help make green hydrogen a major component of its clean energy strategy. Beginning in 2025, Plug Power will supply Amazon with 10,950 tons of green hydrogen annually to help power its long-haul trucking fleet and fulfillment center equipment. The two companies say the agreement will deliver enough power to operate 800 heavy-duty trucks and 30,000 forklifts."Amazon is proud to be an early adopter of green hydrogen given its potential to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors like long-haul trucking, steel manufacturing, aviation, and ocean shipping," Kara Hurst, vice president of Worldwide Sustainability at Amazon, said in a press release.