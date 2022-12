Here's Why AMD Stock Rose 29% in November

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) climbed 29.3% in November following a positive earnings announcement, a new product announcement, and analyst upgrades. Investors are bullish about the semiconductor stock's momentum in the data center industry, which is an enormous market that's growing quickly.AMD's third-quarter earnings report impressed Wall Street, even though it cut revenue forecasts for the remainder of the year. The chipmaker is struggling with a weak global PC market, but the company still reported nearly 30% growth in the third quarter. Its data center segment is the primary catalyst for that growth, and it seems like that momentum will continue.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading