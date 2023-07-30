|
30.07.2023 12:22:00
Here's Why American Express Could Be a Bargain for Patient Investors
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is well off the highs, as there is a combination of investor fears weighing on the stock. Not only is Amex a credit card lender that could see loan losses spike if a recession arrives, but it is also a bank, and the recent banking industry drama continues to pressure bank stocks. However, the latest numbers show that Amex could be doing better than you think.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of July 28, 2023. The video was published on July 29, 2023.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
