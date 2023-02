Here's Why American States Water Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many investors want to pick sexy stocks that grab the headlines. Many times these stocks soar only to quickly burn themselves out. When that happens, some traders simply move on to the next highflier.I tend to prefer the opposite, those companies that largely go unnoticed, but put in a yeoman's effort of steadily growing over the years. More often than not, these stocks are also dividend payers, arguably making up for their lack of flash with a generous income stream that also grows over time.American States Water (NYSE: AWR) is one of those businesses. It's been around for nearly 100 years, has paid a dividend for 86 of them, raised the payout for 68 straight years, and for the past decade has seen its total return more than quadruple in value, far outstripping the mere tripling of the S&P 500.