Here's Why American Tower Can Keep Increasing Its Dividend

With the economy slowing down, investors should think about defensive stocks. The real estate investment trust (REIT) sector has historically been a port in the storm, but not all REITs are defensive. Triple-net lease REITs are generally defensive since their tenant base is concentrated in things like drug stores and convenience stores. Mall REITs generally are not since their tenant base of consumer discretionary purchases can wax and wane with the economy.REITs concentrating on communications infrastructure are defensive as phone service is about as necessary as toothpaste. American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a REIT that provides services in this industry, and it has an amazing track record on its dividend. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading