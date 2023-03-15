|
15.03.2023 12:00:00
Here's Why American Tower Can Keep Paying You for Years
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be a tremendous way to generate passive income -- especially if you're looking for reliability. Because these special dividend stocks are required to pay 90% or more of their taxable income in the form of dividends, they are some of the most dependable dividend stocks on the market today.With that said, not all REITs are considered equal when it comes to maintaining their dividends. Some REITs will make cuts when times get tough. Concerns have recently surfaced over the probability of American Tower (NYSE: AMT) maintaining its impressive dividend streak after forecasting a decline in earnings in 2023. But here's why American Tower can keep paying you for years to come.American Tower is the leading communications infrastructure company not just in the U.S., but the world. At the end of 2022, the company had ownership or interest in more than 225,000 communication assets, including cellphone towers, antennas, and data center facilities in 19 countries. These properties are leased to tenants such as AT&T, Verizon, and other communications companies.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!