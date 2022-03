Here's Why Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Getting Hammered on Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMLX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, are tanking in response to comments from the FDA regarding the company's lead candidate. The stock was down 53.7% at 11:49 a.m. ET on Monday.Amylyx has one new drug candidate in clinical-stage trials, a combination of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurusodiol tentatively named AMX0035. At the FDA's suggestion last year, the company submitted an application for AMX0035 that could make it a new treatment option for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that lacks treatment options. While some patients can survive more than a decade, the vast majority lose function in their limbs and then the ability to draw breath within a few years of their diagnosis. Continue reading