03.02.2022 14:20:00

Here's Why Apple Is a Great Stock to Hold for Decades

The harmony of Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) hardware, software, and services drove another record quarter for iPhone, Mac, and services. Apple has built one of the world's great brands, which hasn't escaped the attention of Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway holding company is one of Apple's largest shareholders. What makes the stock a truly great investment is management's discipline in allocating a gigantic mountain of cash to reward shareholders, while also plowing more cash back into the heart of Apple's competitive advantage.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

28.01.22 Apple Buy UBS AG
28.01.22 Apple Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.01.22 Apple Equal Weight Barclays Capital
28.01.22 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.01.22 Apple Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 3 855,00 0,39% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 151,38 0,09% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX verabschieden tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Gewinne in Fernost
Der heimische Leitindex musste am Freitag Verluste hinnehmen. An den deutschen Börsen ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls gen Süden. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich gespalten. Asiens Börsen legten im Freitagshandel mehrheitlich zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen