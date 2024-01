Here's Why Apple Stock Climbed Nearly 50% Last Year

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose 48.2% in 2023, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock climbed last year thanks to a combination of strong operational performance and swelling investor optimism.Investors aggressively bought shares in reliable, high-quality businesses last year, especially if they provided some upside potential relative to mature value stocks. Apple 's ability to navigate a challenging macroeconomic environment created surging investor confidence, and the stock benefited as a result.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel