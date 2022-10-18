|
18.10.2022 17:30:00
Here's Why Berkshire Hathaway Can Still Be a Market-Beating Investment
Since Warren Buffett took over in the 1960s, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has been one of the most impressive stocks in the history of the market. In this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel explains why he thinks the good times could continue. **Stock prices in this video were from midday of Oct. 18, 2022. This video was published on Oct. 18, 2022.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
