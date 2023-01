Here's Why BigCommerce Stock Surged This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BIGC) were up 19.4% for the week as of 12:45 p.m ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. While many stocks were performing well this week, BigCommerce 's outperformance wasn't merely the result of market enthusiasm. Rather, the company scored a big partnership that puts it in a competitive position going forward.While Shopify is often used by small businesses, BigCommerce helps larger businesses build e-commerce capabilities. On Jan. 10, BigCommerce announced that its software is now enabling Amazon's Buy with Prime product.Prime is a subscription service from Amazon that gives consumers free and fast shipping. When Buy with Prime is used on a website other than Amazon's, it extends these Prime membership benefits to those purchases.