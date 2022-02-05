|
05.02.2022 17:15:00
Here's Why Bill Ackman Is So Bullish on Netflix
On Jan. 20, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) released mixed financial results for its 2021 fourth quarter. What shocked the market was management's guidance of just 2.5 million subscriber additions in the current quarter, far fewer than Wall Street's expectation of 6.9 million. The stock immediately tanked more than 20% in after-hours trading following the news. Seeing an opportunity open up, Pershing Square Capital Management, a massive hedge fund headed by Bill Ackman, purchased 3.1 million Netflix shares at the newly discounted price. Known as an activist investor who looks to shake up a company's board of directors and strategic direction, Ackman, whose firm is now a top-20 shareholder in the company, has no intentions to do that with Netflix. In fact, he firmly believes that this top streaming stock is an outstanding business. Let's take a look at why. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
