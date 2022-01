Here's Why Block Is Rising on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market was having a strong start to the day on Wednesday, with all three major indexes firmly in positive territory shortly after the opening bell. However, fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, was an outperformer, with shares rising by as much as 5% before retreating a bit.There isn't any company-specific news propelling Block higher today. The move is likely being fueled by a combination of two factors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading