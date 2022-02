Here's Why Bloom Energy Stock Popped More Than 10% Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are popping Friday morning after the clean energy company reported its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year results. The stock has already been on a roller-coaster ride so far in 2022. Though shares are down by about 20% year to date, they have gained more than 30% during the last two weeks. That includes Friday's jump of 13.9% as of 10:11 a.m. ET.The maker of hydrogen fuel cells and other alternative energy power grid solutions reported a sharp quarter-over-quarter sequential increase in revenue, as well as a year-over-year jump. Management also painted an optimistic picture of the company's prospects and raised its long-term revenue growth guidance to an annualized range of 30% to 35%. That's a bump of 500 basis points from its previous 10-year outlook. Continue reading