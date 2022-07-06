|
06.07.2022 19:11:41
Here's Why Boeing Lost One-Third of Its Value So Far in 2022
In a first half of the year where the S&P 500 fell more than 20%, Boeing (NYSE: BA) still managed to stand out for all the wrong reasons. Shares of Boeing lost 32.1% of their value, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the company faced a combination of continued quality concerns and new uncertainty about demand for its core products.In recent years, Boeing has taken investors on a ride they would rather forget. The company's flagship 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 after a pair of fatal accidents. By the time it was returned to service in late 2020, airlines were coping with the impact of the pandemic and more focused on survival than expansion, cutting into new plane demand.The 737 MAX investigation also led to questions about Boeing's quality control and its relationship with its primary regulator. In the years since the grounding, the company has been forced to take a fresh look at its processes and certifications, and the added scrutiny has led to Boeing halting deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner and a multiyear delay in the company introducing a new version of its 777.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Boeing Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Boeing Co.mehr Analysen
|20.06.22
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.06.22
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.05.22
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.22
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|13.04.22
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.06.22
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.06.22
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.05.22
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.22
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|13.04.22
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.06.22
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.06.22
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.05.22
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.22
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|13.04.22
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.21
|Boeing Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.08.21
|Boeing Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.07.21
|Boeing Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|30.06.21
|Boeing Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.06.21
|Boeing Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Boeing Co.
|132,74
|0,20%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Protokoll im Blick: US-Börsen beenden Handel im Plus -- ATX schließt in Rot -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Die US-Börsen schlossen am Mittwoch fester. Der heimische Leitindex rutschte zur Wochenmitte letztlich ins Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startete einen Stabilisierungsversuch. Die größten Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.