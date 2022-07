Here's Why Boeing Lost One-Third of Its Value So Far in 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In a first half of the year where the S&P 500 fell more than 20%, Boeing (NYSE: BA) still managed to stand out for all the wrong reasons. Shares of Boeing lost 32.1% of their value, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the company faced a combination of continued quality concerns and new uncertainty about demand for its core products.In recent years, Boeing has taken investors on a ride they would rather forget. The company's flagship 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 after a pair of fatal accidents. By the time it was returned to service in late 2020, airlines were coping with the impact of the pandemic and more focused on survival than expansion, cutting into new plane demand.The 737 MAX investigation also led to questions about Boeing's quality control and its relationship with its primary regulator. In the years since the grounding, the company has been forced to take a fresh look at its processes and certifications, and the added scrutiny has led to Boeing halting deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner and a multiyear delay in the company introducing a new version of its 777.Continue reading