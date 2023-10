Here's Why Boeing Stock Is Worth Owning Despite Continued Losses, Falling Deliveries, and an Earnings Miss

By most accounts it was another rough quarter for Boeing (NYSE: BA). Third-quarter earnings fell short of analysts' estimates and the aircraft maker dialed back full-year delivery expectations for its 737 MAX jets, and -- perhaps worst of all -- it remains in the red.You might want to buy the stock anyway. There's one overarching tailwind that's going to solve all these problems sooner or later, and probably sooner than later. Boeing shares could even start performing better in anticipation of this improvement.Boeing reported a net loss of $1.6 billion last quarter -- or $1.1 billion on a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis -- on revenue of $18.1 billion. Both are improvements over year-ago results, with the top line growing a tidy 13% and topping estimates of just over $18 billion. Still, the loss of $3.26 per share was bigger than analysts' expectations for a loss of only $2.96. The company also now believes it will deliver between 375 and 400 of its popular 737 MAX passenger jets, down from earlier estimates of 400 to 450.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel