Here's Why Boot Barn Stock Surged This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE: BOOT) surged this week thanks to a compelling investor presentation given at the ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida. The company has big plans over the next decade, which excited the market and sent the stock up 19% for the week as of 1:20 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Boot Barn is a western and country-lifestyle apparel company currently with 333 stores. And according to its presentation at the conference, it plans to have over 900 locations by the end of 2031, which could add over $2 billion in annual revenue. For perspective, that's more than double the $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion in revenue it's expecting during its fiscal 2023.Boot Barn's growth has been spectacular in recent years. Before the pandemic, it had roughly 4 million active customers; as of the most recent quarter, it had 6.8 million.Continue reading