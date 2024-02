Here's Why Bowlero Stock Popped on the Market's Down Day

Shares of bowling company Bowlero (NYSE: BOWL) popped on Monday, even though the market was down. The company reported strong financial results for its fiscal second quarter of 2024 and announced some shareholder-friendly moves. And that's why Bowlero stock was up almost 14% as of 11:45 a.m. ET.Bowlero's Q2 ended on Dec. 31. The company owns 350 bowling centers and also owns the Professional Bowlers Association.In Q2, Bowlero generated revenue of $306 million, up almost 12% year over year. Same-store sales were roughly flat, meaning that its higher revenue came from adding three new locations during the quarter.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel