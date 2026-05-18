Brady Aktie
WKN: 900104 / ISIN: US1046741062
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18.05.2026 20:35:19
Here's Why Brady Corporation Soared 17% Today (Hint: Its AI Related)
Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) rose by almost 17% by 2 p.m today on the release of its stellar third quarter 2026 earnings report. Clearly, the company has excellent trading momentum because management raised its full-year 2026 adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) guidance from a range of $4.95 to $5.15 to a new range of $5.20 to $5.30 while maintaining its underlying assumptions for tax rates and depreciation and amortization expenses. The reason for the guidance hike? If you don't know it, you might be able to guess it. It largely comes down to data centers. The labeling, printing, and identification (barcode and RFID) products company might seem like a strange candidate for an under-the-radar AI stock. Still, the reality is that correctly labeling critical infrastructure in data centers is essential to ensuring their ongoing operation. As CEO, Russell Shaller noted on the earnings call, wire and identification make up 20% of Brady's revenue in the Americas and Asia, and the business's sales were up 19% in the quarter, helping drive organic sales in the Americas and Asia up 10.4%. Ultimately, total company sales rose 8.2% in the quarter. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Brady Corp.
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17.05.26
|Ausblick: Brady legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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18.02.26
|Ausblick: Brady legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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|Brady Corp.
|66,00
|8,20%
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