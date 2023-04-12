|
12.04.2023 13:44:00
Here's Why Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) has been a top-quality dividend stock since its formation in 2008. The global infrastructure giant has increased its payout in each of the last 14 years, growing its distribution at a 9% compound annual rate. Meanwhile, it offers a very attractive yield at 4.5%.The partnership, and by extension, its corporate twin Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: BIPC), should be able to continue growing the payout. A big reason is the durability and embedded growth profile of its cash flow.Brookfield Infrastructure operates a large-scale, globally diversified portfolio of infrastructure businesses. They span the utilities, transport, midstream, and data sectors. However, the company's infrastructure businesses share one factor in common. They produce very predictable and steady cash flows.Continue reading
