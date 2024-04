Here's Why Building an Emergency Fund Could Be Your Ticket to a Secure Retirement

My friend Bob (not his real name, sorry) tapped his IRA earlier this year to make some repairs around the house he'd been putting off for a while. And the reason he kept delaying those repairs until he no longer could was that he didn't have the money -- at least not in the bank.Bob's been contributing to an IRA for about a decade. But while he's been pretty diligent in contributing to his retirement plan, he's been neglecting his near-term savings. And recently, it cost him.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel