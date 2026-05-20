Williams Companies Aktie
WKN: 855451 / ISIN: US9694571004
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20.05.2026 20:20:00
Here's Why Buying The Williams Companies (WMB) Today Could Be the Best Financial Decision You Ever Make
The Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) isn't usually considered a high-growth stock. But over the past five years, the midstream company's stock has more than tripled. If we include its reinvested dividends, it delivered a total return of more than 280%. Let's see why Williams' stock skyrocketed -- and why buying it today could be the best financial decision you ever make.Williams operates more than 33,000 miles of pipeline in the United States. Like other midstream companies, the company is well insulated from volatile commodity prices because it simply charges upstream and downstream companies "tolls" for using its infrastructure.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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