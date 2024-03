Here's Why Cardlytics Stock Absolutely Skyrocketed Today

Shares of advertising technology (adtech) company Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) absolutely skyrocketed on Friday after reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Cardlytics stock is up 51% and up more than 240% over the past year.For Cardlytics , I believe the market was overly pessimistic about its long-term prospects. For perspective, the stock traded at book value earlier this year -- highly unusual for a tech stock. And prior to the Q4 earnings report yesterday afternoon, it traded at just 1 times its trailing sales, which is quite inexpensive.When a tech stock trades this cheap, it indicates that the market doesn't believe in the company's long-term prospects. But investors are rethinking Cardlytics today. The company generated Q4 revenue of $89 million, which was at the high end of its guidance and capped off a record year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel