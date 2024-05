Here's Why Carpenter Technology Shares Soared Again in April

Carpenter Technology (NYSE: CRS) shares rose by 20% in April, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It's a powerful move, but that only tells half the story -- the stock is up 45.1% since the start of April, including its performance in May.The market anticipated the aerospace-focused company's earnings based on a strong reporting season from its peers and customers. This is especially relevant given that there were plenty of fears going into the earnings season for commercial aerospace-focused companies.The aerospace market is divided into two related segments: the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) market and the aftermarket. These segments have subtly different dynamics.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel