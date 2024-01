Here's Why Celsius Stock Dropped Lower Today

Shares of energy drink company Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) dropped lower on Friday after a prominent analyst downgraded their outlook for the stock. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Celsius stock was down 10%.Bank of America analyst Jonathan Keypour downgraded Celsius stock today, according to StreetInsider. According to TipRanks, the analyst has a price target of $65 per share for Celsius , which still represents significant upside. However, Keypour had previously recommended buying Celsius stock, whereas now he's downgraded his recommendation to neutral.Keypour is reportedly concerned about Celsius ' sales growth going forward. And in all fairness, I believe it's reasonable to expect growth to slow for the company, relatively speaking.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel