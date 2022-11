Here's Why ChargePoint, Rivian, and Lucid Stocks Moved Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's a busy week for some high-profile quarterly reports in the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Ahead of those business and operational updates, stocks in the sector have been mixed today. ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were all down at least 3% in early trading today. But by 12:05 p.m. ET, ChargePoint and Rivian had turned positive by 3.2% and 2.8%, respectively. Lucid remained down, but only by 0.9% at that time.ChargePoint had the biggest news today, but investors are probably more focused on what Lucid and Rivian will say when they report their respective third-quarter reports after the market closes today and tomorrow, respectively. ChargePoint, however, did announce a new partnership with electric heavy truck maker Nikola today. Continue reading