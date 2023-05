Here's Why Chegg Stock Dropped Like a Rock Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The share price of learning platform Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) cratered on Tuesday after the company reported solid first-quarter financial results, but warned that its business model is being disrupted by recently debuted artificial intelligence (AI) tools. As of 1:20 p.m. ET, Chegg stock was down by a stunning 49.3% and had hit a six-year low.In the first quarter, Chegg generated net revenue of $187.6 million, ahead of management's guidance range of $184 million to $186 million. Moreover, management had been guiding for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the $53 million to $55 million range, but outperformed with adjusted EBITDA of $57.6 million.Chegg offers services -- including subscription services -- that help students with their studies. As of the end of 2022, Chegg had 8.2 million subscribers, which was up 5% from 2021. However, in Q1, the company's subscriber base fell to 8.1 million. Continue reading