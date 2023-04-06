|
Here's Why Chevron Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock
Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is one of the world's largest integrated energy companies, with a huge $320 billion market capitalization. While some of its peers have started to shift aggressively toward cleaner alternatives, Chevron has largely stuck with what it knows and has benefited mightily as energy prices rebounded from early coronavirus pandemic lows. There are a number of important factors here that suggest Chevron is a no-brainer dividend stock.The energy sector is highly cyclical, with often dramatic and swift ups and downs being the norm, not the exception. The deep industry downturn during the early days of the pandemic, the result of a drop in demand caused by the economic shutdowns to slow the spread of COVID-19, helped usher in dividend cuts at peers BP and Shell. However, ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies, along with Chevron, continued to support their dividends.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
