Here's Why Chewy Stock Spiked 26% in October

Shares of pet e-commerce company Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) spiked 26.1% in October, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. To be fair, the S&P 500 was up 8% for the month, so Chewy benefited from a more optimistic market. That said, the outperformance is noteworthy and was driven by optimism for the company's upcoming financial report and by a new product launch.Chewy is expected to report financial results for the third quarter of 2022 later in November. However, analysts are already upbeat about the possibilities. The stock got hot in October thanks to data from third-party research group YipitData, which suggested Chewy will beat its earnings guidance in Q3, according to Yahoo! Finance.As the month progressed, Wall Street kept positively weighing in on Chewy stock. On Oct. 6, Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh recommended buying Chewy stock, giving it a price target of $42 per share, according to The Fly. The company is known for selling consumable goods like pet food. However, Parikh specifically noted Chewy's ability to expand into other areas like pet health.Continue reading