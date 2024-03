Here's Why Cloudflare Stock Climbed 25% in February

A strong quarterly earnings report pushed Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) shares 24.6% higher last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The cybersecurity leader posted better-than-expected results and issued optimistic guidance.Cloudflare stock climbed immediately following its Feb. 8 earnings report. The company exceeded analyst expectations and issued encouraging forecasts for the year ahead. It notched an impressive 32% revenue growth last quarter and issued guidance calling for 27% expansion next year. That's welcome news, suggesting that the company's growth rate has stabilized after decelerating significantly in 2022.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel