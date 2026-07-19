RISE Aktie
WKN: 915677 / ISIN: JP3794400006
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19.07.2026 10:25:00
Here's Why Coca-Cola's Magnificent Rise Could Come to an End on July 28
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stock has been having an exceptional rise this year. As of this writing, it's up almost 20% year to date, versus 11% for the S&P 500.It's not a growth stock, and it's not releasing revolutionary technology. It has other features, though, that the market loves right now. However, the stock's rise might be coming to an end soon. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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