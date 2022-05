Here's Why Coinbase Global Stock Plummeted Over 40% in April

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of cryptocurrency-trading platform Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) plummeted 40.6% in April, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This was far worse than the 8.8% decline for the S&P 500 and even worse than the hefty 17.9% drop for Bitcoin -- a good proxy for the cryptocurrency space as a whole. It seems most investors still doubt that the crypto market has long-term upside and also doubt that Coinbase is the best-positioned player in the space.Coinbase stock is now down almost 70% from its all-time high in 2021.