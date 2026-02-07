CoreWeave Aktie

CoreWeave für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087

07.02.2026 16:18:14

Here's Why CoreWeave Stock Plunged but Then Recovered This Week

It was a volatile week for the stock markets, especially in the tech sector. Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks were especially in focus. Shares of AI infrastructure provider CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) had plunged as much as 20% before a sharp rebound on Friday. CoreWeave stock ended the week down just 3.4%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors are trying to decide whether all the spending on AI is good or bad for names like CoreWeave. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
