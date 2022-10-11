Here's Why Costco Stock Is a Must-Own in This Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You see it on the news and feel it every time you go to the grocery store or fill up your vehicle with gasoline -- inflation. Inflation has become a hot-button topic, mainly because it affects everyone. One way to counteract this effect is to purchase goods in bulk. This mindset makes a wholesale retailer like Costco (NASDAQ: COST) a must-own in today's market.If you don't already own Costco, now could be an excellent time to open up a position. Here's why.Image source: Costco.Continue reading