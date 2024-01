Here's Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Rose 54% Last Year

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) climbed 54% in 2023, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The biotech company is developing a number of promising gene-therapy treatments for serious illnesses, but it doesn't currently have any products for sale on the market.CRISPR Therapeutics passed multiple important milestones last year, and the stock moved higher when that news was released. The company is navigating the tricky and expensive regulatory-approval process for its first commercially available treatment. Until it has regular cash flows from product sales, the stock's valuation has to reflect significant uncertainty and speculation about the company's potential sales and profits in the future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel