02.08.2022 20:38:38
Here's Why Cronos Is Soaring Today
Cryptocurrency Cronos (CRYPTO: CRO) soared on Tuesday after an upgrade to its blockchain mainnet was announced on Monday. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, Cronos was up 13% over the previous 24-hour period, according to CoinMarketCap.Crypto.com created Cronos Chain -- a blockchain used to exchange cryptocurrencies, earn yield, and even make purchases via Crypto.com's prepaid debit card. Cronos is its native cryptocurrency that allows users to access many of Crypto.com's features.A little after 10 p.m. ET tonight, the Cronos Chain mainnet is scheduled for an upgrade. The developers warn that users won't be able to withdraw or deposit Cronos and other cryptocurrencies to Crypto.com's exchange while the upgrade is happening. However, trading will still be available.Continue reading
