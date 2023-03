Here's Why CrowdStrike Is the Best Cybersecurity Stock on the Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cybersecurity has become a vital expense for every company. Cyberattacks increased by 38% globally in 2022, and this number will likely never shrink. Using this knowledge, investors can pinpoint stocks to buy focused on this space.In my opinion, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) stands out above the rest as an investment, and I think it could make investors a significant profit over the long term. Keep reading to discover why CrowdStrike is my top investment in this space.While some companies use artificial intelligence (AI) as a buzzword, CrowdStrike's solution depends on AI. CrowdStrike's platform protects network endpoints (like a cellphone or cloud workload) by analyzing trillions of signals weekly to determine what is an anomaly. After it detects an anomaly, it isolates and stops the breach to prevent any damage. Consulting firm Gartner named CrowdStrike's platform a leader in the space for the third year in a row, which shows its prowess. Continue reading