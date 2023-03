Here's Why CrowdStrike Is Thrilled to Partner With Dell

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cloud-based cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) is seen by many as a future titan of the tech industry, whereas many look at personal-computing pioneer Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) as a titan of the past. And yet CrowdStrike is looking to Dell to help it move forward.On March 6, CrowdStrike and Dell announced an alliance in which CrowdStrike's cybersecurity solutions will be promoted to Dell's enterprise customers. And this is a crucial development for CrowdStrike's ambitions of reaching a certain -- and important -- customer demographic.Shareholders who want to feel good about CrowdStrike can start by looking at the company's impressive customer base. The Global 2000 is a list by Forbes of the largest, most profitable companies in the world. And of the 2,000 companies on this list, 556 are CrowdStrike customers, showing how well the company is doing with attracting top-tier clients.Continue reading