11.01.2023 16:21:00
Here's Why Crown Castle Can Keep Raising Its Dividend
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often thought of as mature real estate companies whose growth rate is more or less driven by the pace of the overall economy. Apartment buildings, shopping malls, and office complexes are simply not fast growers. Communications infrastructure, on the other hand, has been growing due to the increased use of mobile data, which looks set to continue for the foreseeable future.Crown Castle International (NYSE: CCI) is the beneficiary of this long-term trend, and that should translate into higher dividends down the road.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
