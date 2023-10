Here's Why Crypto Token Aptos Is Rocketing Higher Today

Aptos (CRYPTO: APT) is among the cryptocurrencies seeing impressive price appreciation today. As of 1:20 p.m. ET, Aptos is up 7.1% over the past 24 hours. Zooming out over the past week, this token 's incline is even more impressive, with the project gaining a full 34% over that period. Indeed, most investor attention continues to rightly be placed on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and a host of other major blockchain networks, which have seen similar moves higher. That said, Aptos' price action over both the past day and the past week have outpaced these two megacap projects. What is driving this move?It's worth pointing out that Aptos is a relatively new crypto project, launched almost exactly one year ago. In fact, on Oct. 19 (the one-year anniversary of its launch), Aptos saw a major outage that caused its network to effectively be unusable for five hours. That's obviously not great, and led to a token price decline, which one could argue set a relatively low bar for Aptos to bounce off of.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel