|
08.08.2024 08:52:07
Here's Why DataDog Stock Dropped 11% Last Month
Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) slumped 11% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock struggled with difficult market conditions related to a surprise global IT outage that weighed on tech stocks. Investor risk tolerance is declining because of a cloudy macroeconomic outlook, causing some people to rethink aggressive valuations on growth stocks. Reports of a transformative acquisition in the works contributed to the uncertainty in the weeks leading up to August's quarterly financial report.Datadog took a big step lower along with most other tech stocks halfway through July. A faulty software update from CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) caused computer crashes all over the world for computers running Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) operating system. Valuations have surged for many tech stocks thanks to renewed optimism about short-term economic recovery and long-term prospects for AI. Aggressive valuations opened the door to volatility, and the global IT outage pushed many sensitive investors toward the exit.IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Datadog Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
07.08.24
|Mittwochshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert zum Ende des Mittwochshandels (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|Ausblick: Datadog A veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.24
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 bewegt sich zum Ende des Freitagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
26.07.24
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
26.07.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 fester (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)